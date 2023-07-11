Nov. 29, 1953 - July 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Philip "Mark" Lister, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, in Arkansas, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

His memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Mark was born November 29, 1953 in St. Joseph, the son of Clifford and Nellie Busey Lister. He married Linda Susan "Lynn" Korosa on June 5, 1981, in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife, Bloomington; son, Brian Lister, Normal; three brothers: Charles (Kathy) Lister, Florida, Craig (Linda) Lister, Sleepy Hollow and Chris Lister, Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

To express condolences online, or view the full obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.