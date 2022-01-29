Phil and Bernice Rasmus

A joint visitation for Pearl Bernice Rasmus, who passed away December 16, 2021, and Phillip Paul Rasmus, who passed away January 5, 2022, will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with the funeral immediately following.
There will be a celebration of life at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center located at 1801 Eastland Drive that is open from 4:00 - 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Feel free to stop by there at any time throughout the evening to eat and share memories of the Rasmus couple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital.