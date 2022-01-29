Phil and Bernice Rasmus

A joint visitation for Pearl Bernice Rasmus, who passed away December 16, 2021, and Phillip Paul Rasmus, who passed away January 5, 2022, will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with the funeral immediately following.

There will be a celebration of life at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center located at 1801 Eastland Drive that is open from 4:00 - 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Feel free to stop by there at any time throughout the evening to eat and share memories of the Rasmus couple.