Feb. 22, 1938 - Dec. 5, 2022

Phebe Jane (Cooper) Galaway, born February 22, 1938, in Bellflower, IL, passed peacefully into eternity on December 5, 2022, at the age of 84, after suffering from dementia.

It is with great certainty she has been welcomed into Heaven, too, seeing how she was commonly referred to as a "saint" for her 58 years of marriage to her husband, John. Phebe married John W. Galaway on February 4, 1962, and together they had two children, Lee and Maurine. Education was a strong value in the home, and all of Phebe's children and grandchildren completed college.

To know Phebe was to love Phebe with her quiet voice, sweet smile and gentle spirit. Phebe showed faithfulness in everything she did, especially in her career with Farmer City State Bank, where she began as a teller at the age of 17, and retired as a bookkeeper 48-and-a half years later. She was highly respected and was often referred to as "The Wise One" at the bank.

She was a member of Farmer City United Methodist Church, where she played in the bell choir and helped count offering weekly. Other hobbies included sewing (so many doll clothes!), reading, cheering on the Chicago Cubs or Fighting Illini, and attending toy shows with John. Every birthday and Christmas her grandchildren waited with anticipation to open "Grandma's Box," which had been thoughtfully filled with gifts (and a savings bond) throughout the year. She loved her nightly bowl of ice cream!

Phebe is greeted in Heaven by her husband, John; sister and brother-in-law: Mlee and Merle Ruch; brother, Duane Cooper; and parents, Russell and Esta (Smith) Cooper. Phebe leaves loving memories for her son, Lee (Lee Ann) Galaway of Mansfield, and Maurine (Perry) Eden of Freeport; as well as five grandchildren: Cassaundra Eden of St. Louis, Keith Eden of Rockford, Julia (Larry) Hermosillo of Tolono, Jared Eden of Chicago, Jesse (Kelli) Galaway of New York City; three great-grandchildren, Liberty, Xander, and Lawrence Lee; and sister-in-law, Nancy Cooper. She has truly left a beautiful legacy.

Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and funeral service Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Both events will take place at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City, IL.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.