BLOOMINGTON — Peter Weber, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:10 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Peter was born November 9, 1948, in Bloomington, the son of Nicholas M. and Julia Donovan Weber. He married Christina M. Haas on January 30, 1970, in El Paso, and she preceded him in death on December 9, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters: Anastasia "Stacy" Schneider and Amy (Dan) Moynihan, both of Chicago; four grandchildren: Cullen and Carson Schneider and Jake and Connor Moynihan; a sister, Mary Melanie Walka of Metamora; three brothers: Nicholas (Joan) Weber, Michael Weber and Kevin (Suzanne) Weber, all of Bloomington; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Benny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Julie Schultz, and a brother in infancy.

Peter graduated from Trinity High School and received a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Illinois State University and served in the US Air Force.

Peter worked for the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System for 35-years, retiring as general manager. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Some of Peter's fondest memories were spending time with his family boating on Clinton Lake and at Lake of the Ozarks. He cherished family above all and is remembered fondly for his generous spirit, witty humor, and inquisitive nature.

