April 10, 1935 - Dec. 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Peter J. Troesch, 87, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:37 a.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Rev. John Horton officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the church following the Mass. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., today (Friday, December 9, 2022,) at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Prairie Aviation Museum or Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Pete was born April 10, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Peter M. and Agnes Reilly Troesch. He married Patricia M. Antonacci on June 8, 1963, in Springfield. They were a perfect fit for each other.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Troesch, Bloomington; daughters, Paula Smith, Orland Park and Angela (Jerry) Scroggins, Bloomington; four grandchildren: Brad (Alexandra) Smith, Eric Smith, and Ben and Anna Scroggins; a brother, Paul Michael(Colleen) Troesch, Springfield; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Mary Wood and Maria Elana Keller.

Pete graduated from Springfield High School. From 1954 to 1958, he proudly served in the USAF as a mechanic and crew chief on the BoeingB-47 Stratojet bombers (mechanic in the 3520th Flying Training Wing and 4347th Combat Crew Training Wing of the Air Training and Strategic Air Command).

Pete was an audiologist and received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and his master's degree from the University of Illinois.

He enjoyed seven years of volunteer work at Chanute Air Museum and ten years at the Prairie Aviation Museum. Pete was an avid reader and a wonderful storyteller. He was affectionately known as Popo by his loving grandchildren. Pete will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

