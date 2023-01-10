Aug. 3, 1935 - Dec. 30, 2022

EUREKA — Peter Edward Leonard, 87, of Eureka, passed away at 12:08 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born August 3, 1935, in Bayonne, NJ, the son of Edward and Marion (Holley) Leonard. He married Ruth Lange on September 22, 1956, in Englewood, NJ. She survives.

Also surviving are three daughters: Kathleen (Larry) Walker of Twin Lakes, WI, Carol (Tom) Hinspeter of Bonfield, IL, Diane (John) Jones of Marseilles, IL; three grandchildren: Lauren, Tyler, Maxwell; and two great-grandchildren: Colton and Everly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Madelyn Dizadji and Ellen Long.

Peter was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

He started his work career as a policeman for Englewood, NJ, and later became a State Trooper for the State of New York. He then moved on to a different career as a transportation Director for Liquid Carbonic. He served more than 20 years for Liquid Carbonic before retiring in 1996.

Peter enjoyed camping, fishing and boating, and was an avid NY Mets and Giants fan.

Per Peter's wishes there will be no formal services. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.