GIBSON CITY — Penny Lorenzen, 94, of Gibson City peacefully passed away on Friday January 28, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Penny was born February 23, 1927 in Clinton, Illinois a daughter of George Wesley and Alice (Palmeson) Henderson. She married Richard "Dick" Lorenzen on April 9th, 1946 at the Shiloh Church. He passed away on March 18, 1983.

She is survived by her three loving children: George (Deborah) Lorenzen of Foosland, Mike (Vickie) Lorenzen of Gibson City, and Bonnie (Kenny) Allen of Gibson City. Also, surviving are five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: George Henderson and Frank Luker.

Penny worked as a meat wrapper for over 30 years at Jim's Food Center, Eisner's, and then the IGA. She was the President of the VFW Auxiliary for many years, and also was a member of the First Christian Church. Penny will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her.

