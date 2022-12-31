March 28, 1937 - Dec. 22, 2022

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Peggy Lou (Spring) Claeys, 85, of Haltom City, TX, and formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born March 28, 1937, in Macomb, IL, the daughter of William Howard Spring and Doris Fern (Seeger) Spring. She married Frank M. Claeys Jr. on June 11, 1955, in Galesburg, IL. He precedes her in passing after 60 years of marriage.

Surviving are her children: Debbie Claeys-Brittin of TX, Jack Claeys of Bloomington, IL, Kenneth (Pam) Claeys of TX, Kathy (Jack) Claeys-Southwell of TX; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in passing are her parents; sons: Robert Claeys, Frank (Mike) Claeys III; son-in-law, Mark Brittin; daughter-in-law, Carole Claeys.

Peggy was a school crossing guard for 30 years, having been with Sheridan School for 20 years.

A public visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington (1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL). Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1002 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The American Cancer Association.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.