Feb. 20, 1930 - June 17, 2023

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Peggy Jo Ann Cloyd Miller, 93 of Haltom City, TX, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on June 17, 2023, at her home.

Services for Peggy will be held on July 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Jason Collins officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the charity of your choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy was born on February 20, 1930, in Normal, the daughter of Homer B. and Edna Mae (Smock) Cloyd. She married Ralph K. Miller on July 10, 1949, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2004.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Susan Miller; her grandchildren: Heather (Brian) Lucey, Jennifer (Spencer) Sessions, Matthew Miller, Mark Miller and Ryan (Elizabeth) Miller; along with 11 great-grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her son, Rodney K. Miller.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Bloomington and she owned and operated Rock-Jewelry Store. Peggy thoroughly enjoyed traveling across the country and around the world with her husband and family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Peggy will be truly missed by all her family and friends who knew and loved her.

