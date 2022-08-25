Oct. 2, 1952 - Aug. 23, 2022

NORMAL — Peggy J. Haycraft, 69, of Normal, IL, passed away 3:50 p.m., August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and Dementia.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Paul Weber officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Peggy Jean Holland was born October 2, 1952, in Clinton, IL, to Presly and Virginia (Wene) Holland of Kenney, IL. She attended Kenney Elementary School and Clinton High School, graduating in 1970. Later she finished her degree in Sociology from Illinois State University. She married Rex Haycraft May 1, 1971, in Wapella, IL. They later divorced.

Peggy is survived by her daughters: Rae (Chad) Weber, Fairbury, IL, and Crystal Haycraft, Normal, IL; grandchildren: Jordyn (Tray Mitchell) Weber and Ethan Weber, both of Fairbury, IL; great-grandson, Leo Mitchell; siblings: Bonnie (Vic) Buraglio, Champaign, IL, Dan (Mary) Holland, Kenney, IL; four nephews, two nieces, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Peggy retired from ISU Arts and Sciences Department in the Deans Office on December 31, 2013, after 25 years.

Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, P.O. Box 5014.

Hagerstown, MD, 21741, or the Kenney Heritage Association.

Peggy was a devoted and loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a living example in her Christian faith and will be deeply missed by all.

