Feb. 5, 1935 - June 9, 2023

SUGAR GROVE — Peggy Ann Beam, age 88, of Sugar Grove, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away on June 9, 2023, at Prairie Point Manor after a brief illness.

She was born Peggy Ann Glover in 1935, in Hudson, IL, to parents Harold and Minnie Glenn Glover. Peggy graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1957, with a degree in Education. In June 1960, she married Howard E. Beam. Over a career that spanned nearly 40 years, Peggy was both an elementary and high school teacher at several different schools across Illinois, but she spent most of her career as a special education teacher in Springfield, IL, District 186. Peggy and Howard were life partners for over six decades, raising a family, volunteering, traveling the world, and spending their winters in Yuma, AZ, with friends.

Peggy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend, and avid sports fan. She was a great fan of the Fighting Illini but most of all she loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Peggy and Howard honeymooned in St. Louis so they could celebrate at the Cardinals game watching some of the greats of the game. Throughout her life, she always listened or watched to as many Cardinals games as she could.

Peggy is survived by Howard E., her loving husband of nearly 63 years; her sons, Scott R. (Mary) and Timothy E. (Stephanie); granddaughters: Mackenzie and Morgan Beam; and grandson, Jacob Beam.

A memorial service in Springfield, IL, is being planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Cardinals Care.