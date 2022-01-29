On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 6:30 am, Peggy A. Phillips, 85-years of age, passed away from natural causes and the long-term effects of Parkinson's disease at home near Heyworth, IL.

Preceded in death by her husband, Don Phillips; and her parents, Euil Wayne Morgan and Shirley Morgan; Mrs. Phillips is survived by her brothers: Albert Wayne Morgan (Carlene) of Clinton, IL, and Graham Alan Morgan (LaVonne – deceased) of Murphysboro, IL; and by her sons: G. Michael Phillips (Marlene) of Pasadena, CA, Steven Phillips (Sue) of Greenview, IL, and David Phillips (Kelley) of Heyworth, IL. In addition, Peggy is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Born on September 26, 1936, in Dahlgren, IL, Peggy Anne (Morgan) Phillips, the daughter of Euil Wayne and Shirley Jean (Cates) Morgan, grew up in Mt. Vernon, IL. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in the Class of 1954. Mrs. Phillips attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where she majored in Journalism, served as Fashion Editor of the student newspaper, the Egyptian, met and married her future husband, Don Phillips, on November 22, 1956, at Logan Street Baptist Church, Mt. Vernon, IL. Mrs. Phillips completed her bachelor's degree in the 1970's from Illinois State University, Normal, IL.

For many years, Peggy was active in University Christian Church, Normal, IL, as a junior high Sunday school teacher with her husband, Don, and attended Funks Grove Church, Funks Grove, IL, when it was opened for services in the 1970's and early 1980's.

Professionally, Mrs. Phillips worked for multiple employers who utilized her skills in Journalism and/or Communication. These included the former Mennonite Hospital, various real estate companies in the Bloomington-Normal area, J. C. Penney's Department store, Montgomery Ward Department store, ISU College of Continuing Education, and several others.

During the growth of Phillips Christmas Trees, now operated by son, David Phillips, Peggy served as the cashier for the business and created Christmas wreaths by hand from evergreen branches growing on the family's Christmas Tree Farm.

Mrs. Phillips requested that her remains be cremated. To read more about Mrs. Phillips, please go to www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.