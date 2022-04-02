April 25, 1946 - March 23, 2022
LISLE — Peg Fallen Trunek of Lisle, IL passed away on March 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Al Trunek; her children: Jason Fallen, Terry (Taya) Fallen, Megan (Patrick) Duffy, Bridget (John) Rooks, and Christopher (Kate) Fallen; her stepchildren: Suzanne (Douglas) Greenwald and Jeffrey (Sarah) Trunek; her fourteen grandchildren and four of her nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Fallen; her first husband, Michael Fallen; her parents; and five of her brothers. Please see www.friedrich-jones.com for her full obituary.
