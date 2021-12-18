NORMAL — Pearl Bernice Rasmus, 78, of Normal, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

She was born November 16, 1943 in Stonefort, a daughter of Elbert and Fern (Moulton) Hankins. She married Phillip Paul Rasmus on September 20, 1963 in Chenoa and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Dawn (Jeffrey) Brown and Dana (Michael) Knoerle; five grandchildren: Janssen (Marie) Brown, Trace (Nicole Murawski) Brown, Shay (Addysen) Brown, Hope Knoerle and Jace Knoerle; five great-grandchildren: Kayden Brown, Ashton Brown, Jax Brown, Vera Brown and Alaia Brown; a brother, James (Gaytha) Hankins; and a sister, Brenda (James) Tucker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Linda (Lindell) Tanner.

When Bernice was sixteen-years-old, she graduated high school in Southern Illinois, packed her bags and ventured to Bloomington, IL to work for IAA/Country Companies, whose home office had just moved from Chicago in 1960. After moving to Bloomington, she met Margaret Rasmus, who became a good friend and invited her home to a family dinner, where she met Phil (Margaret's brother). Bernice and Phil started as friends but a couple years later decided to date when they realized how much they liked each other's company. They fell in love fast and got married six months later. They were married on September 20, 1963. They had been married for 58 years. During this time they had two daughters, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Phil and Bernice created an amazing life together.

Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Bernice also loved spending time in the kitchen, cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed garage saling where she bought gifts for her grandkids a majority of the time. She also enjoyed her monthly dinners with her past colleagues and friends. Bernice was one of the most generous and kind hearted people you could ever meet. For example, one Christmas, she noticed a young mother desperately searching the sales rack for gifts for her children. Bernice selflessly approached her and shook her hand and said, "I hope you have a Merry Christmas." Little did she know that Bernice was handing her $100 to help her purchase gifts. The young mom began to cry and exclaimed that now her kids could have an amazing Christmas. This is just one of many examples of the genuine person that Bernice was to everyone she met. Anyone who knew Bernice knew how much of a joy she was to all.

