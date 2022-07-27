Paulnetta Henrietta Burnell

Nov. 8, 1929 - July 24, 2022

VARNA — Paulnetta "Pat" Henrietta Burnell, 92, of Varna, IL, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Henry, IL, at Henry Rehab and Nursing.

Pat was born on November 8, 1929, in Wilburn, IL, to the late Adolf and Emma (Meier Strauch. She graduated from LaRose High School and worked for Vernon Henry as a bookkeeper right after graduation. Pat married Dale A. Burnell on May 7, 1950. They were married for 50 years before Dale passed in May 2000.

Pat and Dale traveled wherever the Navy sent them, they enjoyed meeting and making friends along the way. Pat worked for the Social Security Administration in Bloomington and for the USDA Agricultural Research Lab in Peoria before she retired. In her retirement Pat and Dale took up wheat weaving and woodworking. They spent many Octobers at Dollywood in Tennessee entertaining visitors with their crafts and Pats marimba playing.

Pat was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in LaRose, American Legion Auxiliary and the National Wheat Weavers Association.

Surviving Pat are her three children: Diny Burnell of Macomb, IL, Dave (Carol) Burnell of Cave Creek, AZ, Theresa (Vinny) McCrum of Clarksville TN; grandchildren: Donald (Krissy) Harward of Seattle, Candace McCrum of Milwaukee, Michael (Lauren) Burnell of Boerne, TX, Kathleen (Jonathan) Olson of Phoenix; four great-granddaughters: Ava, Lily, Ella, and Alice; with fresh new great-grand babies coming in August and another due Christmas day.

Pat was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jody Ann; sisters: Arnolda "Tootie" Schumacher, Clarice Schlink, and infant sister, Etta Pauline.

Funeral service for Pat will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon with Rev. Peter Glock officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in LaRose immediately following services.

Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or the USO and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.