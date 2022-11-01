Jan. 15, 1944 - Oct. 30, 2022

METAMORA — Paula E. Vogel, 78, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Roanoke, IL, joined the heavenly choir Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Paula was born January 15, 1944, in Batesville, AR, to Paul and Maxine (Evans) Meador. She married Fred C. Vogel on July 3, 1965, in Eureka, IL. He preceded her in death, April 2, 2022. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a brother-in-law, Dave Krueger; and three sisters-in-law: Ruth Vogel, Patti Vogel, and Marian Krueger.

Surviving are her three sons: Steve (Janelle) Vogel of Henry, IL, Keith (Jonnita) Vogel of Fairbury, IL, Ken (Dawn) Vogel of Kingwood, TX; 11 grandchildren: Cory (Kaitlyn) Vogel, Chantel (Kameron) Hege, Cameron (fiancee Claire) Vogel, Graham Schlosser, Trevin Yarger, Brentin Yarger, Tyler Vogel, Kylie Vogel, Danielle Vogel, Garrett (Meghan) Vogel, Andrew Vogel; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law: Louis Vogel and Martin (Marsha) Vogel, both of Roanoke.

Paula was an interior designer at Lippman's furniture for many years before becoming an agent with Lutheran Brotherhood (Thrivent Financial), where she spent ten-plus years serving her community. She enjoyed singing and spent several years performing with the Peoria Civic Chorale and with her church choir at Trinity Lutheran in Roanoke. Paula also volunteered and donated floral arrangements at the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka.

Paula had a generous heart and used her talent in crocheting and her beloved embroidery machines to make blankets, towels, baby items, pillows, and signs for her friends and family. She was witty and sassy, two traits that endeared her to her family. When a car accident claimed the love of her life, Paula used her sass and wit to fight her way back to independent living. Her last few weeks were spent going out to lunches with family and friends, attending church, and going to family events. She was looking forward to a time when she could travel back to Arizona, where her and Fred wintered for the past few years.

While her family mourns her sudden departure, Paula would be the first to say "stop fussing" over her. She is in heaven with her beloved husband and parents. Her voice is rising above the other saints as she sings Old Rugged Cross in praise of the God she worshiped for her entire life. She is living the life she was meant to live and we, her family, will hold on to the faith that she and Fred instilled in us.

Her funeral will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, with Rev. Bruce Scarbeary officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m., prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the old Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 56 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Seminary by mailing donations to 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO, 63105, or by visiting https://www.cls.edu/support/. Please note "In memory of Paula Vogel" on your donation.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.