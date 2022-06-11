Nov. 19, 1932 - June 9, 2022

DANVERS — Paul W. Ferrenburg, 89 of Danvers, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

A private family graveside service will be Tuesday at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home, Danvers, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Danvers Fire and Rescue Department.

Paul was born November 19, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Carl and Freda (Schroeder) Ferrenburg. He married Joan Bratt on July 19, 1958, in Decatur, Illinois. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2020, in Danvers. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Jean Radcliff (Danvers).

Paul is survived by his son, David (Kelly) Ferrenburg of El Paso, IL; and one granddaughter, Morgan Ferrenburg, also of El Paso.

Paul was a graduate of Danvers High School. After graduation, he was employed by Caterpillar in East Peoria for 32-years. While employed at Caterpillar, Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War from 1953-1954. He was also involved with his father-in-law's business, Bratt's Shop, in Danvers. In more recent years, he owned and operated another family business in Danvers, Buddy's Hardware.

Paul was a volunteer member of the Danvers Fire Department and served for over 62-years. He took great pride in the accomplishments and services the Fire Department provided for the community. His greatest service was to his wife, Joan, whom he lovingly cared for during their final years together.

In his spare time, Paul enjoyed following his son's sporting activities, coaching career, and his granddaughter's extracurricular activities. He also always enjoyed a good cup of hot coffee while relaxing.

Paul was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.