Jan. 29, 1955 - May 9, 2022

ELLSWORTH — Paul Thomas Popejoy, 67, Ellsworth, passed away at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ellsworth United Methodist Church, Ellsworth; with Pastor Michelle Giermann officiating. Interment will follow the service in Cropsey Township cemetery, Cropsey.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury; and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday, at the church in Ellsworth. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County or Ellsworth United Methodist Church.

Paul was born January 29, 1955, in Fairbury; a son to George and Sherrill (Taylor) Popejoy. He married Elaine Schaffer on August 20, 1977, in Fairbury. His wife, Elaine survives in Ellsworth. His parents and step father, Donald "Zimmie" Zimmerman preceded him in death.

Other survivors include his children: John (Brenda) Popejoy of Farmer City; Jaime (Craig) Cook of Yulee, FL; two brothers: Ray (Susan) Popejoy and Greg (Kathy) Popejoy, both of Fairbury; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Elsie Schaffer of Fairbury; four grandchildren: Axel and Lexi Popejoy, Londyn and Ryker Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was a 1973 graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High-school and was employed by Nussbaum Trucking Inc. as a dockman for over 28-years. He was a member of the Ellsworth United Methodist Church where he taught Jr. and Sr. High Sunday School for over 35-years. He was involved with the Walk to Emmaus, the Great Banquet and in Prison Ministry for many years. His infectious smile and his servant's heart will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

