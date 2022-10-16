Paul Steve Brady

June 4, 1958 - Oct. 11, 2022
SPRINGFIELD — Steve joined his loving parents, Paul F. Brady and Shirley J. Brady; and his brother, Patrick A. Brady in Heaven October 11, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
He was a graduate of Lanphier High School where he was involved in wrestling and later loved participating in Wind Surfing and Sailboat races. Steve was a lifelong lover of all dogs and the Chicago Bears.
He is survived by his brother, Michael S. (Brenda) Brady of Normal, his dear friends and many nieces and nephews who will sadly miss his smile and laughter.
Per his request cremation was accorded.
Memorials may be made to Pet Central Helps in Bloomington, IL.
