 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul "PJ" Kulak

  • 0

March 25, 1994 - April 25, 2022

RUTLAND — PJ Kulak, 28, of Rutland, passed away on April 25, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ottawa Funeral Home.

A full obituary can be found at www.ottawafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News