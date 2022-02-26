NORMAL — Paul Larkin, 94, of Normal, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, surrounded by his family in the home where he was born.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, where he was a founding parishioner. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church on Friday.

He was born July 4, 1927, in Bloomington, a son of John Patrick and Alta Hopt Larkin. He married Helen Feger on November 24, 1951, and she preceded him in death on July 10, 2011. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, David; daughter, Mary Verne; son-in-law, George Verne; great-granddaughter, Bowynn McConnell; and siblings: Ray Larkin and Marilyn Mills.

Surviving are three children: Catherine Diefenbach, Theresa (Jeffrey) Sanders and John (Lisa) Larkin; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Hindenburg; and sisters-in-law: Rose Larkin and Harriet Feger.

The simplest way to describe Paul was "strong." He was physically strong from 85-years of farming. As the patriarch of a close-knit family, he was a strong influence and the moral center for children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a strong leader and teacher through example. He had a strong faith and was devoted to Epiphany Church. And, he and his wife, Helen, demonstrated what a strong marriage looks like. Through lean times, illness, and the stress that comes with farming, they showed what love is.

Paul graduated from Normal Community High School and served in the Korean Conflict as a sergeant in the Army Signal Corp where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal and the Bronze Star. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 574, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly 0213, and a member of the McLean County Antique Automobile Club.

Memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic School, Normal.

For a more complete picture of Paul's life, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.