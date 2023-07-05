Oct. 6, 1961 - July 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Paul Howard May, 61, of Bloomington, formerly of Minonk, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Normal with Pastor Andrew Lindke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and one hour prior to services Friday, both at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Normal.

Paul was born on October 6, 1961, in Pontiac to Howard Carl and Delores M. Huschen May. After the death of his parents, Paul was raised by his aunt and uncle, Frieda and Orville Kettwich. He married Shelly Loging on October 23, 1999, in Minonk.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Shelly May of Bloomington; sisters: Karen Stotts and Marilyn (Benji Frank) Gubitz both of Minonk; special cousin, Suzanne (Ronald) Bruch of Granville; nephews: Brian Stotts, Craig Stotts, Jonathan Gubitz, Chad Gubitz, and Matthew Gubitz; nieces: Zoey Loging and Evie Loging; father-in-law, Lee Loging; and brother-in-law, Jonathan (Kate) Loging. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle, Frieda and Orville Kettwich; and brother-in-law, Larry Stotts.

Paul was a 1979, graduate of Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School. He studied Journalism at Illinois Central College. He was a Sports Writer for Minonk News and a part-time sports writer for the Bloomington Pantagraph. Most recently, Paul was employed at Kohl's for many years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed the rock band, Styx. Paul was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.