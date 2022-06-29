Paul Herman Uphoff

Oct. 6, 1942 - June 24, 2022

GRAYMONT - Paul Herman Uphoff, 79, of Graymont passed away June 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife and his brother.

His Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Graymont, Friday, July 1, 2022 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held prior at St. John's Lutheran Church in Flanagan, Thursday June 30, 2022, 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Ma's Food Pantry, Flanagan IL or Gridley EMS, Gridley IL.

Paul was born to Clarence J. and Lydia (Brave) Uphoff on October 6, 1942. He was raised on the family farm south of Graymont with his brother John and sister Dorothy.

Paul attended Flanagan Schools where he was very involved in FFA and was tremendously proud of winning the National Farm Mechanics Award. He remained an avid supporter of the FFA Program throughout his life. Following high school Paul served in the Illinois National Guard, before returning to farm with his brother (and later his son Philip) until the day he passed.

Paul then met his long-time love Sarah (Lebo), they married in El Paso, July 26, 1969, and went on to have five children.

Paul's love for the Lord was at the center of everything he did. He and Sarah were involved as youth sponsors at St. John's and he went on to be a Sunday School teacher. In his later years, he enjoyed coffee hours with his church crew and providing pizzas to the youth groups at Graymont Baptist.

Paul and his family spent many years in the Columbia Sheep business meeting many wonderful life-long friends from around the country at the annual National Show and Sale. Those yearly adventures came to be something the entire family looked forward to.

Paul never met a stranger, loved to travel out West, and always liked the idea of the cowboy life. But most of all, he was dedicated to family -- he worked tirelessly to provide for them and set the right example, which he did.

He is survived by Sarah, his wife of 53 years; and his five children: Anne (Nick) Macey, Oakley, CA, Mary (Rob) McCorkle, Buffalo, WY, Seth (Jen) Uphoff, Peoria, IL, Leah (Ryan) Hansen, Graymont, IL, Philip (Brook) Uphoff, Graymont, IL; grandchildren: Caity (Nate Aiello) and Sarah Macey, Dalton (Ashleigh), Adam and Grace McCorkle, Avery, Emma, Ben and Kate Uphoff, Elsie, Andrew, Maggie and Lydia Hansen, Drew, Abram and baby-due-in-August Uphoff; and two great-grands: Ava (Aiello) and Molly (McCorkle); his brother John (Liz) Uphoff, Gridley, IL; and sister Dorothy (John) Rosenbaum, Burlington, WI.