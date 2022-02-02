BLOOMINGTON — Paul Gastineau, 88, of Bloomington, passed away on February 1, 2022.

He was born June 28, 1933 to Thomas and Hattie (Fowler) Gastineau in Mansfield, IL, and married the love of his life, Phyllis Cook on August 12, 1956, at the 2nd Presbyterian Church. The two shared a beautiful 65-years together.

Surviving are his daughters: Julie (Carl) Howard, Pamela Travnick; eight grandchildren: Sara, Joey, Curtis, Chad, Caleb, Clinton, Clark, and Cherish; and five great-grandchildren. Preceding in passing are his parents, beloved wife, and siblings.

Paul was a hardworking man, who was highly active and respected member of his community. He served our country as an Army medic in the Korean War and upon his return, Paul held the position of Director of Public Service for the City of Bloomington, working for a total of 36-years. Paul was a member of Masonic Lodge #43 and held the title of Past Grand Master and was also a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle in Heyworth, IL. He was a loving father and husband and always had a servant's heart.

Honoring Paul's wishes, cremation services will be provided by East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. No services will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Tabernacle of Heyworth, IL.

