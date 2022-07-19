Oct. 7, 1946 - July 16, 2022

MCHENRY — Paul Delgado, age 75, of McHenry, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home in McHenry.

Paul was born on October 7, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to Ezequiel and Sophie (Lopez) Delgad. He married Mary V. Kemnetz on August 12, 1972, in Chatsworth, IL.

Surviving are his wife of almost 50 years, Mary; their children: Annette (Jason) Reitzel of Villa Park, Michael Delgado of Chicago, David (Vicki) Delgado of Northbrook, and Johanna (Nathaniel) Stubblefield of McHenry; 20 grandchildren: Isaac, Daniel, Max, Jacob, Gerard, Blase, Luke and Faith Reitzel, Noah, Elena, Averi and Ellie Delgado, Sophia, Stella, Amelia, Xavier, Thomas, Jasper, Mariah and Arthur Stubblefield; his siblings: Olivia (Tom) Geraci, his twin sister, Paula (Ben) Board, Liz Mercer, Rosemary Putnam, Michele Ordaz, Chris Waugh and Consuelo Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezequiel Delgado and Fernando and Sophie Ordaz; and several siblings.

Paul served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He then became a teacher as well as principal for over 35 years serving at St. Edward Catholic School, Costa Catholic School in Galesburg, Elmwood Elementary School and Lindbergh Middle School in Peoria. While teaching he received two Master's Degrees and worked on his Doctorate. Paul was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and was currently attending The Church of the Holy Apostles in McHenry, the Knights of Columbus and was active with the Teens Encounter Christ group. He enjoyed volunteering, bird watching and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago White Sox.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Fr. Matthew Deptula and Deacon Greg Serangeli will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass as well as on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be following Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St Edward Catholic School.

