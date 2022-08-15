Feb. 7, 1942 - Aug. 11, 2022

GRAYMONT — Paul David Stalter, 80, of Graymont passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. James Hospital in Pontiac, IL.

His Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Prairieview Mennonite Church in Flanagan with Pastor Brian Veeder officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Waldo Township Cemetery. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorials may be given to Prairieview Mennonite Church or Midwest Food Bank, Bloomington, IL.

Paul was born February 7, 1942, to Edd and Lena (Roszhart) Stalter. He attended and graduated from Flanagan High School. He also attended Goshen College in Goshen, IN for two years. He married Linda Sears in March of 1962 at Tiskilwa, IL.

They celebrated their 60th Anniversary this year with a trip to Lake Geneva, WI. Paul farmed his entire adult life and worked at Central Area Distribution Center in Bloomington for 17 years for the IRS.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David Paul, Mark Andrew; three brothers, Wayne, Edwin, and Raymond; two sisters, Mildred Lugbill, Faye Nussbaum; and foster-daughter, Heather Traceroski.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; and two daughters: Rosemary (Matthew Onnen) Stalter, Minneapolis, MN, Sarah (David Gould) Stalter, Flanagan; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Prarieview Mennonite Church, formerly Waldo Mennonite Church for all his life. He was always active in the church. He was also involved in prison and jail ministry. He and Linda enjoyed going to gospel concerts and to Branson, MO.

His greatest desire was to see his family and friends in heaven.