BLOOMINGTON — Paul D. Shaw, 83, beloved husband and father, passed away February 18, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Paul was born in Petaluma, CA, the youngest son of Roy and Ruby Shaw (Johnson). Paul's parents, two brothers: Leroy and Duane, and an infant son, David, preceded him in death.

Paul is survived by his wife of 63-years, Katheryn Ann Shaw (Conover); and children: Debbie Shaw (Giermann), Daryl Shaw, Douglas and Lisa Shaw (Fortney), and Don and Darla Parido (Shaw). Paul is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Paul retired from State Farm Insurance in 1997 after 35-years with that company. Shortly after retirement Paul and Kathey relocated to Murray, KY, before returning to central IL in 2019. During his retirement Paul pursued his passion of travel: favorite destinations included Amsterdam, Alaska, Australia and the Fiji islands. His hobbies included model railroading, bowling, golf and attending local sporting events. Throughout his life Paul was a devoted Christian and an active leader in his church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease research.

The Shaw family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor, El Paso for their care, attention, and kindness to Paul.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life service, with Reverend Dr. Kevin Summers officiating. All funeral activities will take place at Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Rd., Bloomington, IL.

