Jan. 6, 1937 - Jan. 26, 2023

Paul Arthur Phelan, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Park Pointe in Morris.

He was born in Streator, IL, on January 6, 1937, to the late Arthur and Margaret Phelan. Paul was a fixture in the Ransom and Allen Township community. He was a grain and hog farmer, and belonged to several farming organizations in the area, including the Ransom Farmers Grain Elevator, serving as president and secretary for many years. He was also a volunteer fireman for Ransom for over many years.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves for five years. He also served on the St. Patrick Cemetery board of directors for many years.

Paul is survived by his children: John (Kathy) Phelan of Seneca, and Matt (Becki) Phelan of Ransom; his grandchildren: Elizabeth (James) Depew, Katharine (Stephen) Kinzler, Andrew Kruger, Brittani (Ryan) McQueen, Raquelle (Greg) Scott, Bennett Phillips, and Max Phillips; his two great-grandchildren: Jerimiah Depew and Zachariah Kinzler; brothers: Edward (Barbara) Phelan and Luke (Judy) Phelan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Phelan; his son, Mark J. Phelan; his daughter, Mary Kruger; his parents; brother, Leo Phelan; and mother-in-law, Isabel Weston.

Funeral services for Paul A. Phelan will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ransom. Interment followed at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ransom, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.

For more information, please call 815-942-5040, or to leave an online condolence, visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com.