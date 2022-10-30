Dec. 21, 1943 - Oct. 7, 2022

TOWANDA - Paul Anthony Pulokas, 78 of Towanda, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 21, 1943, in Thorp, WI, son of Anton and Martha (Petruzates) Pulokas. He married Patricia Henschel on November 15, 1969, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison, WI. She survives.

Also surviving are four children: Tony (Sheilagh Diez) Pulokas of Portland, OR, Mark (Amy) Pulokas of Elkhorn, WI, Jim (Karla) Pulokas of Hendersonville, TN, and Katie (Matt) Dorner of Mattoon, IL; eleven grandchildren: Julia (Adam) Ledger, Jonah, Colton, Thea, Savannah, and Brooklyn Pulokas, and Pierce, Griffyn, Tallulah, Jasper and Serena Dorner; one sister, Pat (Gene) Sprague of Cement City, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul grew up working hard on his parents' dairy farm. He worked many jobs to pay his own way through college, including milking cows in the barn at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1967, he graduated with a degree in agricultural engineering. He was drafted into the US Army in 1968, and sent to Fort Detrick, MD, where he designed and tested munitions.

Paul was honorably discharged from the Army in 1970. He and Pat moved to Downers Grove where he returned to his job at International Harvester. In late 1970, they moved to Bloomington area where he began his 32-year career at Growmark, Inc. As Engineering Services Manager, he retired in 2003, after overseeing the construction of ag processing facilities all over Illinois and beyond.

Paul led the family on many carefully planned vacations that involved camping, sightseeing, fishing, boating, and long van rides across much of the US, and he thus passed a love of nature and adventure on to his children. The family owned a series of motorboats which were towed to many lakes around the Midwest. The favorite destination was Lake Shelbyville, where they made a valiant effort to learn waterskiing - and sometimes caught enough crappies for a good meal. Some of Paul's favorite vacation destinations were Townsend, TN, (in the Smoky Mountains) and St. George Island on the Florida Gulf coast.

Paul was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. He loved classic country music, with a special place in his heart for Johnny Cash. He made sure his children all watched the movies Jeremiah Johnson and Cool Hand Luke. He kept pet dogs throughout his life, and for the last 40 years those dogs had to be Pembroke Welsh Corgis. He was fond of nature programs, but when The Weather Channel appeared, he was truly hooked. Paul would eventually get a home weather station, and gift one to each of his children so they could all talk weather together.

Paul was a stubbornly independent do-it-your-selfer with an innate need to solve problems. He was determined to do any kind of car repair for himself if he could. If someone needed or asked for help, he would devote all energy to the problem. Many neighbors came to rely on the way he generously gave his time to help with their home, yard, and car maintenance problems. As soon as anyone mentioned that they were interested in buying a car, Paul spent hours researching the market to give them his best advice.

When he wasn't traveling, Paul attended service every Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, and later St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Merna. As a grandfather, Paul was known for charming babies with his soft, deep voice. All young grandkids were guaranteed to be shown videos of trucks and tractors, given rides around the yard on the lawn tractor, and taken to the neighborhood pond to go fishing. And of course, he will always be remembered for the well-seasoned chicken that he prepared on the grill every summer.

His Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 5, 11:00 a.m. with Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

