Dec. 21, 1943 - Oct. 7, 2022

TOWANDA — Paul Anthony Pulokas, 78, of Towanda, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 21, 1943, in Thorp, WI, son of Anton and Martha (Petruzates) Pulokas. He married Patricia Henschel on November 15, 1969 at St. James Catholic Church in Madison, WI. She survives.

Also surviving are four children: Tony (Sheilagh Diez) Pulokas of Portland, OR, Mark (Amy) Pulokas of Elkhorn, WI, Jim (Karla) Pulokas of Hendersonville, TN and Katie (Matt) Dorner of Mattoon, IL; eleven grandchildren: Julia (Adam) Ledger, Jonah, Colton, Thea, Savannah, and Brooklyn Pulokas, and Pierce, Griffyn, Tallulah, Jasper and Serena Dorner; one sister, Pat (Gene) Sprague of Cement City, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Gary Sprague.

His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Merna on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

