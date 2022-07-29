June 30, 1950 - July 24, 2022

Patti Jo Fitzgerald, originally from Bloomington, IL, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Patti was born in Bloomington on June 30, 1950, to Donald E. West and Pat (Bowman) West. Patti will be remembered by her many accomplishments. Patti was a trailblazer in The Business Resiliency Industry. She held the certifications of MBCI and CBCP. She was an experienced Conference Director/Event Management Professional. She had strong consulting professional skills in Crisis Management, Business Continuity/Resilience, Enterprise Risk Management, Disaster Recovery, and Emergency Management. Patti also volunteered for The American Cancer Society, The Susan G. Komen foundation, and was a poll worker for elections in Missouri.

Patti was an ambitious, driven individual that broke barriers continuously. Patti held career positions that had only previously been held by men.

Patti was a fierce feminist and not one to let anyone get the best of her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Staci Donaldson, of St Charles, MO; son, Todd Fitzgerald, of Overland, MO; her grandchildren: Chase and Keenan, of St. Charles; her sister, Sylvia (Richard) Clinkenbeard, of Bloomington; brother, Steve (Bev) West, of Bloomington; brother, Jim (Debbie) West, of Bloomington; sister, Connie West, of Phoenix, AZ; nieces: Kristi, Mystee, Mindi; favorite nephews Steve, and Doug; and many friends.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Becky Berry, of Bloomington.

Patti was an AVID St. Louis Cardinals fan, and loved her stamping, crafting and scrapbooking.

A Celebration Of Patti's Life will be announced at a later date.