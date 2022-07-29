April 17, 1944 - July 27, 2022

KENNEY — Patsy "Pat" Eileen Barclay, 78, of Kenney, IL, passed away at 5:43 p.m. July 27, 2022, at her family residence in Kenney, IL.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL, with her son Danny Barclay officiating. The funeral procession to the cemetery will leave from Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL at 12:30 p.m. on Monday for any friends that would like to join in.

Memorials may be directed to the Pat Barclay Memorial Fund.

Pat was born April 17, 1944, in Kenney, IL, the daughter of Paul and Mary Doris (Gaultney) Clary.

Survivors include her five children: Jerry (Kim) Turner, Braidwood, IL; Teresa (Curt) Short, Kenney, IL; Karen (Rick) Campbell, Decatur, IL; Danny Barclay, Kenney, IL; and Bobbi (Rod) Morse, Kenney, IL; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Sharon (Melvin) Buggar, Cheryl Robb, and Sue (Harry) Brand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, two sisters, and five brothers.

Pat was a member of Blessed Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church in Clinton. She worked at Revere Copper & Brass, Inc. and retired from the Clinton School District where she was a Custodian. Pat enjoyed gardening, riding her bike, watching hummingbirds and helping people. She loved her dogs, but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

