WILLIAMSPORT, Maryland — Patsy Marie Perschall, age 81, of Williamsport, MD, formerly Bloomington, IL, and more recently Apache Junction, AZ, passed away at 7:41 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the home of her daughter Tina.

Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the memorial home. The family suggests memorials be made to any local food banks.

Patsy was born January 11, 1941, in Sesser, IL, the daughter of Melvin E. and Ferne Lucille Boswell Darrough. She married Robert W. Perschall on December 2, 1964, in Shirley, IL. He passed away December 26, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters: Tina (Darrin) Coon, Williamsport, MD, and Bobbi (Chris) Mason Gilbertsville, KY; eight grandchildren: David (Dynamis) Coon, Daniel (Katelyn) Coon, Jonathon (Katlynn) Coon, Matthew (Gabriella) Coon, Michael Coon, Christine Coon, Ruth Coon and Emily Coon; and three great-grandchildren: David Coon, Levi Coon and Hannah Coon.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Melvin (Sonny) Darrough.

Patsy retired from Carpenters Local Union #63, Bloomington, IL, as secretary for the business agent who was her husband. She supported everything he did in the local union. She was well known in the community of Bloomington-Normal. She could not go anywhere without being recognized by someone and being stopped and talked to. Patsy loved to fish, camp and travel. She had many photo albums from the trips that she and her husband had taken over the years. She was an avid reader and had an extensive library. She enjoyed watching mystery shows and clothes shopping. She loved quilting and made quilts for both of her daughters, her grandchildren, and many friends.

Patsy accepted Christ as her Savior as a child and then rededicated her life to Him just a few years ago. She would want all to know that it is not how you begin, but how you end that matters.

Patsy was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

