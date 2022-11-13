Jan. 22, 1941—Nov. 8, 2022

WAUSAU — Patsy Lou Askew, age 81, of Wausau, died on Sunday evening, November 8, 2022, at her home.

Patsy was born on January 22, 1941, in Gibson City, IL, to the late Gordon and Zelma (Holler) Bane, one of eight children. After graduating from high school, Patsy would further her education at Mercy Nursing School and Illinois Wesleyan University to earn her bachelor’s in nursing, followed by obtaining her Master of Science in Nursing from Bradley University. She had a servant’s heart and was dedicated to helping others through nursing.

Patsy met Duane through a mutual friend. The two were married in December of 1963. Together, they had two children, Carrie and Todd. More than anything, Patsy loved her family; she enjoyed cooking and making holidays special for them. She also enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, quilting, gardening, reading and listening to audiobooks. The family enjoyed many summer vacations on the sandy beaches of Lake Michigan together.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Duane Askew of Wausau; daughter, Carrie Noonan of Madison, and her children: Claudia, Samuel, and Peter Noonan; son, Todd (Patrick) of Watertown, MA; sisters: Barbara, Carolyn, and Janite; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her siblings: Dixie, Shirley, Gordon and Melody.

To honor Patsy’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patsy’s name may be directed towards St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53044 N. 44th Ave., Wausau WI, 54401.

A special thank you to Dr. Harish Ahuja for his many years of care and friendship.

