Sept. 18, 1952 - March 18, 2022

DANVERS — Patrick Ryan Lindsey, 69, of rural Danvers, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born September 18, 1952 in Fairfield to George and Betty Jean Ryan Lindsey. He married his soulmate, Pamela Lindsey on September 20, 1986, and she survives.

Also surviving are his brother, Phillip Lindsey of Fairfield; and his beloved dog, Sophie.

Pat graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer working with heavy highway and bridge construction. He also worked for the city of Normal where he supervised the street renovation and construction of the roundabout. When he retired in 2010, he and Pam built their dream barn, where they raised cattle. Pat was an avid gardener, reader, and liked to cook; enjoyed riding the property with his wife and Sophie by his side; and worked on home projects, his "honey do list".

Pat lived his life to the fullest every day. He was known for his outspokenness, creative mind, wicked sense of humor, caring for others-humans and animals, but mostly for his deep love and devotion for his "honey". A favorite saying to each was, "I love you more".

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, checks in support of the Patrick and Dr. Pamela Lindsey Nursing Award can be mailed to Millikin University, Alumni & Development Office, 1184 W. Main Street, Decatur, IL 62522.

