Aug. 20, 1956 - March 16, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Patrick "Pat" Dee Burns, 66, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

There will be a celebration gathering for Pat on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Pat was born on August 20, 1956, in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Nancy (Alfredson) Burns. He married Beverly Coit on September 19, 1992, in Bloomington.

Pat is survived by his wife, Beverly; three children: Dawn (Gerry Walsh) Burns, Eric (Jodi Wharton) Coit, and Brian (Katie Marlett) Burns. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Damien, Dallas, Cole, Amaya, Madyson, Lucas, Carson, Elise, and Bailee; and his brother, Chris (Erin) Burns. Pat was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Zach Gadson.

He is a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bloomington, and Bloomington Knights of Columbus. He worked for Nestle/Beich Candy Company for many years, and later worked for Beck Memorial Home.

Pat lived every moment of his life to the fullest, surrounding himself with a wonderful family, friends, his loving wife, and their sweet dog, Baby Girl. He faced every day with a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. A true family man, he was often found cheering on his children and grandchildren in every sport or activity they were in. He was always our biggest fan! He loved sports throughout his life, both playing and as a spectator.

Pat was an avid Chicago Bears and Bulls fan. He was also a music lover, always ready for a concert or a night of karaoke. He was our rock star! While he will be dearly missed, he will remain ever-present in our memories of all the great times we shared throughout his life.

The family suggests memorials in Pat's honor be made to the Association of Horizon or Illinois Cancer Care.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

