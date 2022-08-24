Oct. 14, 1979 - Aug. 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Patrick Michael Milligan, 42, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:44 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home.

His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Illinois Cancer Care or Cancer Research c//o Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

Patrick was born October 14, 1979 in Normal, the son of Dr. Michael and Karen Nice Milligan.

He is survived by his parents of Bloomington; three sisters: Krisy (Dusty) Sargent, Lyndsey (Mark) Gardner and Marisa (Randy) Spanton; his girlfriend, Rose Cuenca; nine nieces and nephews: Michael, Madyson and Matthew Sargent, Layla, Gary, William Patrick and Elyse Gardner and Jade Spanton. He is also survived by three uncles: Dan (Susie) Milligan, Steve (Mary) Milligan and Bob (Kim) Milligan; three aunts: Sue (Ray) Nierstheimer, Laura (Dean) Rice and Sherilyn (John) Lueschen. He also had many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Lee Milligan and Raymond and Virginia Nice.

Patrick graduated from University High School and Illinois State University. He was the Director of Sales for Ottawa Dental Lab. He loved and took pride in his work.

Patrick was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the University of Notre Dame. His knowledge and love for the game of golf was his passion. Patrick lived by the golden rule, "so in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you" Matthew 7:12. He always put others first and would do anything to make someone laugh or have fun. Patrick could walk in to a room and make friends with anyone there. Everyone who met Patrick loved him.

