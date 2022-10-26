May 7, 1956 - Oct. 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia "Trish" L. Collier, age 66, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Her visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to her family for funeral expenses.

Trish was born May 7, 1956, in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of Duane and Virginia "Jenny" Sprague Landstrom. She married Timothy Collier on March 12, 1977, in Roberts, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Michael (Paula Evans) Collier, Bloomington, IL, Robert Collier, Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren: Skye, Mackenzie and Gage; one brother, Michael Landstrom, Roberts, IL; three sisters: Kathy Kessinger, Bloomington, IL, Jennifer Thrasher, Wetumpka, AL, and Yvonne Stroleny, Bloomington, IL; and seven nieces and or nephews.

Trish is preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter, Alexis.

Trish graduated from Roberts High School in 1974. Trish retired from Checker Cab Company. Her interests were ceramics, painting, beading, and flower arranging. She was a "home body" Trish enjoyed NASCAR, college basketball and the Chicago Cubs. She will be missed by all her knew her.

