SAYBROOK — Patricia S. Brownlee, 89, formerly of Saybrook, IL, died at 11:37 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex.

Pat was born March 15, 1932, in Denver, CO, the daughter of Louis and Louise Duncan Sanders. She married Charles W. Brownlee on November 15, 1952, in Denver, CO. He proceeded her in death May 1, 2016.

Survivors include two children: Lynn (Roger) Metz, Chatsworth, IL, and Mike (Glynis) Brownlee, Savoy, IL; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers: Stanley (Cheryl) Sanders, Des Moines, IA, and Dick (Lynne) Sanders, Homer, AK.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Dow Sanders; one daughter-in-law, Connie Brownlee; and one granddaughter, Jessica Brownlee.

Pat graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a B.A. in 1977. The many activities she enjoyed included: serving on the Chenney's Grove Township Library Board, helping to organize and attending The Red Hats of Saybrook, and being a hospice volunteer for 12 years. Pat was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, at the Saybrook Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. proceeding the service. Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Annex, or the Saybrook Christian Church.