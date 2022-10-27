 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Ruth Harmon

Patricia Ruth Harmon

Dec. 17, 1927 - Oct. 26, 2022

HEYWORTH — On October 26, 2022, God called our sweet mother home. Patricia Ruth Harmon, age 94, was born December 17, 1927, to William and Ruth Lewis in Bible Grove, IL.

There will be a funeral for mom on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Heyworth. Reverend Spencer McPheron and Brother Richard Gray will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Monday at the church. Entombment will be in Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church of Heyworth or the charity of your choice.

You may view the full length obituary and leave online condolences at www.calvertmemorial.com.

