Patricia Ruth Harmon

There will be a funeral for mom on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Heyworth. Reverend Spencer McPheron and Brother Richard Gray will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Monday at the church. Entombment will be in Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomington.