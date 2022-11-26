Oct. 26, 1936 - Nov. 23, 2022

NORMAL — Patricia R. "Pat" Howard, age 86, Normal, IL, passed away at passed away on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, at The Village at Mercy Creek, Normal IL.

Pat was born October 26, 1936, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn Stevens Simpson. She married Gene Howard on March 9, 1957, in Auburn, IL. He passed away on August 15, 2007.

Surviving are her two daughters: Shari (Jeffrey) Bell, Bloomington, IL, Buffi (Bob) Kellogg, Normal, IL; two sisters: Beverly Spear, Pennsylvania, Roberta Gordon, Atlanta, IL; and one brother, Bob (Deborah) Simpson, Florida.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donita Walters Brent.

Pat graduated from University High School. She attended Illinois Wesleyan University and a school in Minnesota where she was first runner up in Miss Minnesota Pageant. She later moved back to Bloomington where she met and married Gene Howard. Pat enjoyed herb gardening, quilting, reading, and shopping on QVC and JTV. She did not like cooking much, but her potato salad was always requested at family dinners and her sugar cookies were a treasured treat on Valentine's Day and Christmas.

Pat was a bookkeeper for her husband's business Gene Howards Body Shop and the United Way. Pat also worked at Merle Norman where she liked to "bring out the beauty in ladies." Another big part of her life was church, where she was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church and had been at Grace Baptist Church, Normal, IL. "Pris" her nickname given to her fondly by her husband Gene because she was always stylish dressed and "done to the nines."

The family would like to thank, what she called the "home" at The Village at Mercy Creek, where she lived and made special friendships, Amanda, Kennedy and Petra. Also the dear caregivers at Synergy and OSH Hospice who were there to support the family and helped her transition to be with the love of her life Gene.

