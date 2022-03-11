FAIRBURY — Patricia Perkins, 79, Fairbury, died at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the 1st United Methodist Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Paul Wier officiating. Burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Livingston County Humane Society or Fairview Haven Retirement Community.

Pat was born January 27, 1943, in Ottawa, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Wanetta Doty Wilson. She married Donald Perkins on February 17, 1962 in Jacksonville, IL. He survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Jeff Perkins, Durham, NC, Carol (Eric) Vaughan, Fairbury; two granddaughters: Morgan and Macy Vaughan, Fairbury; one sister, Linda (Dennis) Fosen, Odell; and one brother, Sam (Deb) Wilson, Leroy.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Pat was a 1961 graduate of Chenoa High School. After high school she worked in the cafeteria at the Lexington Schools. Later they moved to Durham, NC, where she worked at Duke University until Donald's job relocated them to Florida. Pat then worked as a secretary at Big Bend United Methodist Church in Riverview, FL, retiring in 1998. After retirement Pat and Don moved back to Fairbury to be close to family. Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.

In retirement Pat enjoyed her time with family, especially her two granddaughters and wintering in Florida. She was a Duke basketball and Chicago Whitesox fan.

