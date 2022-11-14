July 23, 1939 - Nov. 9, 2022

NORMAL — Patricia "Patty Ann" Boyd was born on July 23, 1939 in Bloomington, IL. She is the daughter of Leonard "Chub" and Vivian (Dennison) Wheeler. Patty Ann was the oldest of 10 children. She was the rock of her family.

Patty Ann's strong faith guided her in life and she was welcoming to anyone who came through her door. Everyone felt at home at her house. She will be remembered for her love of Elvis, drinking hot coffee, and her wittiness.

She married the love of her life, Edward "Rocky" Boyd on May 11, 1956. They are now reunited as he preceded her in death, February 20, 2018. Also preceding her in death are her parents, son Bobby, four brothers, and one sister. Surviving are her daughters: Debbie (Terry) Russell and Dixie Boyd; son, Mike (Diane) Boyd; 22 grandchildren including Tony whom she raised; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, "my baby" Lincoln; two brothers; and two sisters.

Patty Ann wished to not have a service. Thank you to the staff at Traditions Hospice and the wonderful staff at McLean County Nursing Home for the care they provided. Any donations may be made to the family in an account set up at IAA Credit Union c/o Patricia Boyd Memorial.