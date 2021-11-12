BLOOMINGTON — Patricia "Patti" D. Bohl, 75, of Bloomington, passed away November 9, 2021. She was born January 7, 1946, in Blythe, CA, to Edwin and Eloise (Ellsworth) Meyers, and married the love of her life, Michael Bohl, on February 18, 1978, in Chula Vista, CA.

Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years, Michael Bohl of Bloomington, IL; children: Robin (Scott) Soebbing of Lincoln, IL, Tracy (Robert) Bradford of West Lafayette, IN, Jonathan (Erica) Bohl of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: Brandon (Laurie) Soebbing of Lafayette, LA, Cramer Soebbing of Chicago IL, Lauren (Peter) Gillen of Chatham, IL, Brook Soebbing of Lincoln, IL, Jack, Xander, and Noah Bradford of West Lafayette, IN, Banks, Laney, and Maddox Bohl of Lafayette, IN; and four great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Trish) Meyers of Rogersville, TN; niece, Teresa Helms; and nephew, Stephen Meyers.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin T. Meyers; mother, Eloise (Meyers) Cooper; and grandparents: Mac and Bernice Doran.

Viewing and Family Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., at East Lawn Funeral Home. Later, a burial service will take place on Tuesday, November 23, at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. at First Assembly of God, 800 East Vernon, Normal IL, with the Rev. Robert Bradford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River City Church Missions (Lafayette, IN), via mail to 108 Beck Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47909, or digitally at https://rivercity.onlinegiving.org/donate/login, noting "Mission, Patti Bohl" in the notes section.

Memorials and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.