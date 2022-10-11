 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia 'Patsy' (Shipley) Hall

Patricia "Patsy" (Shipley) Hall

Jan. 9, 1943 - Oct. 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia "Patsy" Hall, 79, of Bloomington, IL passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Bloomington, IL surrounded by her family.

The family will do a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SOAR or Homes for Hope.

She was born January 9, 1943 daughter to James and Eileen (Whalen) Shipley. She married Carl M. Hall on July 30, 1966, Bloomington, IL.

Surviving are her husband Carl M. Hall; three children: Kim (Marty) Potts, Normal, IL, Dawn (Noel) Weer, Bloomington, IL, Toby (Nicole) Hall, Valrico, FL; five grandchildren; her beloved dog, Dotty; four brothers; and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eileen Shipley and her two brothers: Danny Shipley and Chucky Shipley.

Patsy retired from State Farm after 42 years as a Paralegal.

Patsy loved her family and friends with all her heart. She never knew a stranger. She would talk to anyone and help anyone if they needed it. She loved the Cubs and the Bears.

Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved all of us and we all loved her.

