BLOOMINGTON — Patricia M. Rudisill, 88, formerly of Towanda passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born on May 27, 1933 to Clarence and Lucy (Moberly) Sylvester and married her sweetheart, John Rudisill on August 13, 1955 in Normal. He precedes her in passing.

Patricia worked for and retired from Eureka Williams after a good career. Post retirement, she volunteered for many years and enjoyed gambling, traveling, and spending time with her family, but Patricia's greatest joy was just being "Gee" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving daughters: Teresa (Todd) Gullett of Clinton, Cheryl (Curt) Gore of Heyworth; grandchildren: Tim (Suzi) Gullett, Brittany (Kris) Netzke, Tyler Brown; great-grandchildren: Addie Netzke, Ellie Netzke, Courtney Tuggle, Sierra (Dillon) Tuggle, Madi Tuggle; great-great grandchildren: Sophie Tuggle, Ella Tuggle, and Jax Overman; and siblings: Richard (Betty) Sylvester and Jenny Wilson. She is also preceded in passing by her: parents; and siblings: Lucille Sylvester, Peggy Emmert, John Sylvester, and Victor Sylvester Jr.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held on October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.