BLOOMINGTON — Patricia M. Kuk (Burke), 96, went in glory to rest with her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, last week, and to be reunited with William E. Kuk, her lifelong soulmate and beloved husband of 61 years, who preceded her in death. She passed quietly into God's loving hands at their family home in Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral service will be graveside at Funks Grove Cemetery on Saturday, with a Celebration of Life Memorial event to be scheduled at a future date.

Patricia was born June 18, 1927, and learned to love her Savior at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Chicago. Known affectionately as Patsy by her many friends, she was confirmed into her faith at Bethesda where she sang in the choir and first met William Kuk, who became her beloved and devoted husband on October 9, 1948.

Surviving are her children, her daughter, Carole (Michael) Dolan, Bloomington; two sons: Donald W. Kuk, Austin, TX, and Steven E. (Kathryn) Kuk, Plainfield; her grandchildren: Nick Dolan, Bloomington, Olivia D. Kuk, Groton, CT, and Alison, Chicago; Megan E., and Christopher (Kyra), Elwood; and great-granddaughter, Ellowyn Elwood; and many godchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Patsy was a beautiful spirit that always awoke singing God's praise in familiar hymns remembered from her childhood. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Bethesda with her beloved Bill and watching him play baseball with his brother Herman in softball games around Chicago. Patricia was Bill's favorite cheerleader and following his service in the U.S Army Medical Corps, they were reunited, dated, engaged, and married.

Patricia was a wonderful, loving, and devoted wife and mother of their three children. The family celebrated their life's most joyfilled moments in memories together in their Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Atlanta, Georgia, and Bloomington homes, on annual family vacations, and on weekends with Bill's parents and family in Rogers Park.

When the children were well on their way to success, Patricia took a full-time assignment with the Leo Burnett Advertising Agency as their Director of Public Opinion Testing. Her professional success was exemplified by her gentile, loving, and collaborative nature. She was recognized by Leo Burnett with many awards for her selfless service and leadership.

Bill and Patricia retired to Atlanta, GA, to be near their young grandchildren, Chris, Ali, and Megan. Patricia loved being anywhere with the love of her life and partner of almost 62 years. Bill and Patricia were always inseparable and united in faith and purpose.

They loved the world and travelled together, often with Carole, from Casablanca to Istanbul and throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States. In 2016, they relocated to Bloomington to be closer to their family.

Patricia's life is marked by her service to her Lord through the conduct of her life and her love of family. She rejoiced in her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was a second mother to Steve's wife Kathy and shared a nurturing relationship with Carole's Michael. Pat delighted in family celebrations and sheer joy in being with her beloved Bill. Together and individually, through 61-plus years of marriage, Pat and Bill were a beautiful example of Christian living in unshakable faith, integrity, loving kindness, and patience.

Everyone who was blessed to meet and know Patricia will miss her precious smile and dear ways. Trusting the promise of eternal life for all who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, her family is comforted by the blessed assurance that she is forever reunited with her Savior and her precious Bill in Heaven, and that we will be together again.

