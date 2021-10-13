EUREKA — Patricia L. Wuethrich, 94, of Eureka, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Hamilton House in Cedarburg, WI.

Patricia was born October 8, 1926 in Eureka to Merrill and Velda (Jeter) Graham. She married Merle Wuethrich on December 21, 1946, in Eureka. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2013.

She is survived by three children: Tim Wuethrich of Eureka, Julie Geiger of Port Washington, WI, and Gretchen Erickson of Pompano Beach, FL; sister, Judy (Bob) Hickok of Eureka; eight grandchildren: Brent, Jason, Jill, Tracy, Debbie, Theresa, Steve, Brian; and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Heartline of Eureka, or Eureka Christian Church.

Burial will be in Olio Cemetery in Eureka at a later date in a private family service. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.