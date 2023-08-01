Jan. 26, 1946 - July 24, 2023

EUREKA — Patricia L. "Pat" Oliver, 77, of Eureka passed away at 3:05 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at OSF St. Frances Medical Center in Peoria.

Patricia was born January 26, 1946, in Chicago Heights, IL. She married Thomas Oliver on December 7, 1964. To that union they were blessed with three children: Diana Oliver, Peoria, IL, David Oliver, Eureka, IL, and Debra (Greg) Guilliams, Mackinaw, IL.

Survivors also include one brother, Eugene (Judy) Tinney, Bourbonnais, IL; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cremation rites have been accorded and arrangements have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home Eureka, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

