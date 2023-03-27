Oct. 19, 1937 - March 23, 2023

FARMER CITY — Patricia L. Miller, 85, of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 6:11 AM Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her residence.

Her funeral will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, March 31, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Tony Billingsley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Friday, March 31, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Special Olympics or American Heart Association.

Patricia was born on October 19, 1937, in Farmer City, IL, a daughter of Lyle Franklin and Evelyn Kathryn Van Syckel Weidner, Sr. She married Gary Miller on October 25, 1989, in Miami, OK. He passed away March 18, 2000.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Rich of Farmer City, IL, Rick (Laura) Van Vleet of Hammond, IL, Kathy (Joe D'Intino) Love of Cape Coral, FL, and Cindy (Terry Holtz) Webb of Farmer City, IL; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Jolene (Ron) Peifer of Waynesville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Howard Ruble; three brothers: Lyle Franklin Weidner, Jr., Edmund Eugene Weidner and Gerald Weidner; and two sisters: Betty J. Peters and Donna C. Weidner.

Patricia was a retired factory worker. She was of the Christian Faith.